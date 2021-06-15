Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249,972.44

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $249,972.44 and approximately $74,468.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.27 or 0.06322418 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00144717 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

