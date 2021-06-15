Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,763,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,870 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Mastercard worth $3,832,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.09. The firm has a market cap of $364.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

