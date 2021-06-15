Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Achieves $9.20 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $1.42 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00436439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

