Matryx Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $23,428.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00779342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.