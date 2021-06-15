MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MXCT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 900 ($11.76). The company had a trading volume of 583,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,942. The stock has a market cap of £765.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 883.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.90. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.85).

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

