Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

MAXN stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. 985,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $573.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

