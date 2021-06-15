Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $18.12. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 1,213 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

