MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $797,530.53 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 436,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,624. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

