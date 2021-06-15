MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $797,530.53 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 436,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,624. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
