MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSMY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. MC Endeavors has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

