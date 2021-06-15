McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.11

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.11 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 35.32 ($0.46). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 37.10 ($0.48), with a volume of 408,203 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.11.

In other news, insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

