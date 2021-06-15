McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.93. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

