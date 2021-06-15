McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,825.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. 9,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.