MCO Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $222.40 million and $1.01 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.08 or 0.00035130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO (MCO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

