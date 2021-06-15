MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Sells $587,946.80 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. 175,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

