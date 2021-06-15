Medica Group’s (MGP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

MGP stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 267,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,027. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 174 ($2.27). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

In other Medica Group news, insider Stuart Quin bought 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

