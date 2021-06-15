Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.33.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.