megaBONK Reaches Market Capitalization of $540,546.41 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $540,546.41 and $7,593.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars.

