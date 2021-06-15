Meggitt’s (MEGGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

