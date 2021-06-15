Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 127,114 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.