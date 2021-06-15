Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

