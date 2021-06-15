Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,115 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 210,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,226. The firm has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

