Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.