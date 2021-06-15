Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 515,019 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. S&T Bank boosted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Meredith by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meredith by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

