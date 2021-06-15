MetaHash Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and $950,846.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00177888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.71 or 0.00932698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,923.66 or 0.99641421 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,780,946,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,527,820 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

