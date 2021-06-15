Meter Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $799,945.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $799,945.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00008026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

