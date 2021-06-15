Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Methanex worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -6.79%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

