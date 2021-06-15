Metis (METIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,022.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00012168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $76,022.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.00776370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.71 or 0.07848495 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.

