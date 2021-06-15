MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 482,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,056,775 shares.The stock last traded at $63.80 and had previously closed at $63.31.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Get MetLife alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.