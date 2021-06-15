Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $31.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.79 to $31.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,354.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,274.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,352.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

