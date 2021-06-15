MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $724,627.80

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $724,627.80 and approximately $383.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00038117 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 416,088,061 coins and its circulating supply is 138,786,133 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

