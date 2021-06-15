Michael J. Hartnett Sells 10,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00.

ROLL stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. 95,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.