Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

