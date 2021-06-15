Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

