MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $635.82 and last traded at $628.00. Approximately 52,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 686,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.49.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

