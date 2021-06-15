Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,797 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.47. 11,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,712. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.