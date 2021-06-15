MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $197,775.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $73.17 million and $197,775.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $6.81 or 0.00016964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00429718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.95 or 0.01190609 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,744,012 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.