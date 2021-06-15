MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

Shares of MNSO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 427,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

