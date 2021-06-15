Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,540.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $42,540.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00146556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00177774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.00930443 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,284,429,375 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,219,808 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

