Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $32.97 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $32.97 million and approximately $45,231.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $344.12 or 0.00860287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.27 or 1.00176409 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,799 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

