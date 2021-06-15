Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.81. 4,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Mission Advancement Company Profile (NYSE:MACC)

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

