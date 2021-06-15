Mist 1-Day Volume Tops $8,086.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $8,086.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

