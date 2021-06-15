Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 53,050 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.