Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

