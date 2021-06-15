Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Erie Indemnity worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,497,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $266.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.