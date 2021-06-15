Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.04 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,489 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.94. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.