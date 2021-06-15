Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.