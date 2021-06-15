Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,030 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

