Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,218 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 24.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $274.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

