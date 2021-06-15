Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 187,457 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 187,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,751,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 623,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

HAL opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

