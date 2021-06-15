Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,828 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

